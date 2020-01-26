ECHL Transactions - January 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 26, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Stephen Klein, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Ben Halford, G traded to Jacksonville

Brampton:

Add Nathan Todd, F returned from loan to Belleville

Add Matt Petgrave, D assigned by Utica

Delete Connor Sanvido, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Add Brady Shaw, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on reserve

Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Adam Rockwood, F assigned by Springfield

Idaho:

Add Jeff King, D activated from reserve

Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Naas, F placed on reserve

Delete Max Coatta, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Francois Brassard, G returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Adam Huska, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F recalled by Hartford

Orlando:

Add Zach Fucale, G assigned by Syracuse

Add Alexei Lipanov, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Jimmy Huntington, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

South Carolina:

Delete Dylan Zink, D traded to Toledo

Delete Jonathan Charbonneau, F traded to Toledo

Delete Tim Davison, D ECHL rights traded to Toledo

Toledo:

Delete Branden Troock, F traded to South Carolina

Wheeling:

Add Spencer Trapp, D activated from reserve [1/25]

Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve [1/25]

