ECHL Transactions - January 26
January 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 26, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Stephen Klein, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Ben Halford, G traded to Jacksonville
Brampton:
Add Nathan Todd, F returned from loan to Belleville
Add Matt Petgrave, D assigned by Utica
Delete Connor Sanvido, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Add Brady Shaw, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on reserve
Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Adam Rockwood, F assigned by Springfield
Idaho:
Add Jeff King, D activated from reserve
Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Naas, F placed on reserve
Delete Max Coatta, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Francois Brassard, G returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Adam Huska, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F recalled by Hartford
Orlando:
Add Zach Fucale, G assigned by Syracuse
Add Alexei Lipanov, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Jimmy Huntington, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
South Carolina:
Delete Dylan Zink, D traded to Toledo
Delete Jonathan Charbonneau, F traded to Toledo
Delete Tim Davison, D ECHL rights traded to Toledo
Toledo:
Delete Branden Troock, F traded to South Carolina
Wheeling:
Add Spencer Trapp, D activated from reserve [1/25]
Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve [1/25]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 26, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - January 26 - ECHL
- Rays Complete Trade for Forward Branden Troock - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wolf Pack Announce Player Moves - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Lose 6-3 to Allen on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Saulnier's Hat Trick Not Enough as Thunder Surge by Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Beat Utah 6-3, for Weekend Split - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.