Six Different Players Score to Extend Oilers' Point Streak to Seven Games

Tulsa Oilers defenseman Jake Clifford (right) vs. the Idaho Steelheads

TULSA, OK - The Oilers extended their point streak to seven games by beating Idaho 6-2 at the BOK Center on Sunday, closing the season series out at 6-1-1-0 in Tulsa's favor.

Marc-Olivier Roy opened the scoring 9:02 into the frame in what was a slow opening period, tipping Supinski's shot from the high slot past Devin Williams. Jake Clifford jumped on a loose puck during the penalty kill before blazing onto a breakaway and beating Thomas Sholl five hole to tie the game with 6:50 left in the first period.

Robby Jackson kicked off the second period action by undressing Sholl on another breakaway. Jackson pump faked before going backhand-to-forehand and sliding the puck over the line just 1:49 into the period. Will Merchant tied it up with his team-leading 16th of the season when he sniped it in close on the short side of Williams. The goal was reviewed, but eventually held up. Jack Nevins restored his team's lead against his former employer, batting home a rebound created by Adam Pleskach less than a minute later. Broken Arrow, OK native Bobby Watson joined the goal parade, scoring on an in-tight top shelf finish off a power move around the Idaho defenseman 12:13 into the second period. The Oilers closed out the period just as strong as they started when Jacob Benson sniped Sholl inside the upper-right corner of the net right off the draw. The goal, which came in the final minute, means the Oilers bookended the period with goals from St. Cloud State products.

Cory Ward scored for the second-straight night, extending the Oilers lead to four. Ward spun a puck from the left-wing wall and beat Colton Point, who replaced Thomas Sholl during the second intermission.

The Oilers head out on the road, arriving first in Allen on Thursday, Jan. 30 before heading to a back-to-back against Kanas City on Friday Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1.

