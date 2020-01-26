Rays Complete Trade for Forward Branden Troock

January 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced a trade with the Toledo Walleye Sunday to acquire forward Branden Troock in exchange for forward Jonathan Charbonneau and defenseman Dylan Zink.

Troock, 25, is in his sixth professional season and has 13 points with six goals and seven assists in 16 contests with the Walleye this year. The Edmonton, Alberta native spent the 2018-19 season with the Atlanta Gladiators and Maine Mariners, totaling 21 points in 27 games on 10 goals and 11 assists.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound forward has appeared in 119 total AHL games in his career, scoring 37 points on 13 goals and 24 assists. 98 of those contests came between 2014-16 with the Texas Stars, while Troock also had stints with the Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2012 NHL Draft, Troock played in 144 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2009-14 and netted 45 goals along with 56 assists for a total of 101 points before turning pro.

Troock's career-high in scoring came during the 2017-18 season when he posted 47 points in 45 ECHL games. The attacker began the campaign with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and tallied 37 points before a trade sent him to Atlanta where he had 10 points in his final 10 games.

Charbonneau played 103 games for South Carolina during parts of three seasons, totaling 78 points on 30 goals and 48 assists. The St-Colomban, Quebec native is in his second professional season after signing with the Stingrays late in 2017-18. This year Charbonneau had nine goals and nine assists in 34 games with SC.

Zink was signed by the Stingrays on Dec. 10 and recorded six points in 18 appearances on three goals and three assists. The 27-year-old is in his third pro year and heads to his second ECHL club, having previously spent time with Wheeling as well as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the AHL.

Toledo also acquired the ECHL rights to defenseman Tim Davison in the trade, who is currently under contract with Aalborg Pirates in Denmark this season. Davison played 62 games for the Stingrays during 2018-19, totaling 30 points on four goals and 26 assists.

South Carolina is back in action on Wednesday evening in Greenville when they face-off with the Swamp Rabbits at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

ECHL Stories from January 26, 2020

