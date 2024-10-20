Rush Game Notes: October 20, 2024 at Tulsa Oilers

October 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush defenseman Zack Hoffman (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(TULSA, Okla.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, conclude a two-game season-opening series with the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT (2:05 p.m. MDT) on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite outshooting the Oilers, 33-31, the Rush fell to Tulsa 7-1 on Saturday night behind six different goal scorers and superb goaltending from Vyacheslav Buteyets. Connor Mylymok recorded the Rush's only goal of the game in the first period. It was Rapid City's first season-opening loss in five years.

WELCOME TO RAPID, CONNOR MYLYMOK

In his first game as a member of the Rush, Connor Mylymok may very well have been the team's best player in Saturday's game at Tulsa. The 24-year-old ended up with two-thirds of a Gordie Howe Hat Trick: a goal in the first period, then a fight in the third against veteran Mike McKee.

WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE

Five Rush players made their professional debuts in last night's game: Deni Goure, Trevor Janicke, Braeden Tuck, Tyler Burnie, and Aaron Hyman.

1-0

Prior to last night, the Rush had won its last four season openers:

December 11, 2020 vs. Utah: W 6-4

October 22, 2021 vs. Tulsa: W 4-2

October 11, 2022 at Utah: W 5-3

October 19, 2023 at Iowa: W 4-2

STARTING ON THE ROAD

For the third consecutive season, the Rush starts the regular season on the road. After going to Utah in 2022 and Iowa in 2023, Rapid City kicks off 2024 in Tulsa. The last time the Rush started out at home, the Oilers came to town in 2021.

Opening night at The Monument Ice Arena is just six days away! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th.

