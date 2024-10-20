Gahagen Saves 22 in Royals 2-1 Win over Railers, Royals Go 3-0 in Season-Opener Road Trip
October 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (3-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (0-2-0), 2-1, on Sunday, October 20th at the DCU Center. Goaltender Parker Gahagen (2-0-0) earned the win with 22 saves on 23 shots faced. Worcester's Goaltender John Muse (0-1-0) suffered the loss with 19 saves on 21 shots faced.
The Royals scored the game's opening goal at 4:38 into the first period when Nolan Welsh snapped a backhand shot past Muse off of a centering pass from Tyler Gratton. Gratton and Tony Malinowski earned the helpers on Welsh's first goal of his professional career. Connor McMenamin extended Reading's lead to two-goals at 9:55 with a wrist shot off of a feed from Gianfranco Cassaro during a power play. Cassaro and Todd Skirving earned the assists on McMenamin's second goal of the season. The assist was Skirving's 150th career point and his first as a Royal.
After a scoreless second period, Worcester's captain, Anthony Repaci beat Gahagen at 13:37 into the third to cut the deficit in half, 2-1. Cam MacDonald and Ryan Piercy earned the assists on Repaci's first goal of the season. Despite an extra attacker with their net empty, the Railers failed to even the score in the remaining 6:23 of regulation.
This win marks the first time since the 2017-2018 campaign that the Royals have started a season 3-0 and is the second time it has occurred in the franchise's 23-year history.
The Royals return home for the home opener to face the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday, October 26th at 7:05 PM. Join the Royals for a pre-game block party and happy hour from 3 - 6 PM. Enjoy an LED Rally Towel Giveaway and Post-Game Fireworks!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 20, 2024
- Gahagen Saves 22 in Royals 2-1 Win over Railers, Royals Go 3-0 in Season-Opener Road Trip - Reading Royals
- Bison Suffer 4-2 Loss to Walleye - Bloomington Bison
- Oilers Sweep Rush in Two-Game Set on Opening Weekend - Tulsa Oilers
- Worcester Drops Weekend Finale 2-1 against Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Fall to Gladiators in Sunday Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Rush Fall Late Despite Pouteau's Tying Goal - Rapid City Rush
- Gylander Makes 38 Saves in Pro Debut in Win against Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - October 20 - ECHL
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Multiple Transactions - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush Game Notes: October 20, 2024 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Earn a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Florida - Jacksonville Icemen
- Ghost Pirates Win Season Opener 4-1 Against Fuel - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Gahagen Saves 22 in Royals 2-1 Win over Railers, Royals Go 3-0 in Season-Opener Road Trip
- Britt Records Multi-Point Game, Petruzzelli Saves 25 in Royals' Win Over Railers, 2-1
- Royals Meet Railers in Game Two of 2024-25 Regular Season
- Royals Complete Season Opener Comeback Win Over Lions on McMenamin Game-Winner & First Pro Goal, 3-2
- Royals Announce 16 Game Broadcasts to Stream on Flyers Broadcast Network