Gahagen Saves 22 in Royals 2-1 Win over Railers, Royals Go 3-0 in Season-Opener Road Trip

October 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (3-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (0-2-0), 2-1, on Sunday, October 20th at the DCU Center. Goaltender Parker Gahagen (2-0-0) earned the win with 22 saves on 23 shots faced. Worcester's Goaltender John Muse (0-1-0) suffered the loss with 19 saves on 21 shots faced.

The Royals scored the game's opening goal at 4:38 into the first period when Nolan Welsh snapped a backhand shot past Muse off of a centering pass from Tyler Gratton. Gratton and Tony Malinowski earned the helpers on Welsh's first goal of his professional career. Connor McMenamin extended Reading's lead to two-goals at 9:55 with a wrist shot off of a feed from Gianfranco Cassaro during a power play. Cassaro and Todd Skirving earned the assists on McMenamin's second goal of the season. The assist was Skirving's 150th career point and his first as a Royal.

After a scoreless second period, Worcester's captain, Anthony Repaci beat Gahagen at 13:37 into the third to cut the deficit in half, 2-1. Cam MacDonald and Ryan Piercy earned the assists on Repaci's first goal of the season. Despite an extra attacker with their net empty, the Railers failed to even the score in the remaining 6:23 of regulation.

This win marks the first time since the 2017-2018 campaign that the Royals have started a season 3-0 and is the second time it has occurred in the franchise's 23-year history.

The Royals return home for the home opener to face the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday, October 26th at 7:05 PM. Join the Royals for a pre-game block party and happy hour from 3 - 6 PM. Enjoy an LED Rally Towel Giveaway and Post-Game Fireworks!

