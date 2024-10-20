Worcester Railers HC Announce Multiple Transactions

October 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Christian Krygier was recalled to the Bridgeport Islanders while defenseman Griffin Luce was signed to a professional tryout to the Hartford Wolfpack.

Krygier, 24, is the Railers first call-up of the season. He played in 31 games for the Railers last year, recording eleven points (2G, 9A). Krygier previously played in two games for the Bridgeport Islanders at the end of the 22-23 season when he concluded his five year collegiate career at Michigan State University. Krygier played in the Railers home opener on Saturday night.

Luce, 26, signs a professional tryout with the Hartford Wolfpack ahead of their game against Bridgeport at 3pm in Bridgeport, CT. Luce played in the season opener for the Railers on Saturday night and was one four Railers skaters to record a +1. Luce was in training camp with the Wolfpack this September before joining the Railers.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

