Fuel Fall to Gladiators in Sunday Matchup

October 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







ATLANTA- The Fuel finished their weekend with the second of two games against the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday. Despite outshooting Atlanta 31-27, the Fuel fell 3-0 to the Gladiators for the second day in a row.

1ST PERIOD

After being shutout 1-0 last night in a goalie battle, both teams were quick to get to the puck in this Sunday afternoon game. Atlanta got the first chance on the power play after an interference penalty was called on Indy's Cam Hausinger at 1:39.

After the Fuel killed off that penalty, they had a few good chances before earning their first power play at 10:54 after Jackson Pierson sat for cross-checking. That penalty was ultimately killed off as well.

At 15:10, the Fuel got another power play chance after Dylan Carabia took a hooking call. The Gladiators were able to kill off that penalty late in the period.

Indy outshot Atlanta 14-5 in the first frame despite neither team scoring.

2ND PERIOD

At 1:30, Pierson scored the game's first goal at even strength with the help of Cody Sylvester and Easton Armstrong.

He followed that up with a slashing penalty at 5:00 to give Indy another power play opportunity but they could not capitalize on it.

Both teams had a lot of good chances but the goaltenders on each end stood strong until 15:42 when Cam Hausinger took a minor penalty for holding the stick.

This gave the Gladiators their second power play of the game, however they could not score despite putting pressure on Gaudreau in net.

Atlanta outshot Indy in the second period 16-9, but the Fuel were still ahead in shots on the game 23-21.

3RD PERIOD

Things stayed pretty even in the first half of the final period as both teams had a few good chances. Everyone remained disciplined as no one took a penalty on either side during the first ten minutes.

The Fuel began putting more pressure on after the halfway point of the frame with Maksimovich and Spodniak getting a few close chances.

At 15:10, Sylvester scored to put Atlanta up 2-0. That goal was assisted by Derek Topatigh and Easton Armstrong, which would be his second assist of the game.

With 2:30 to go in the third period, the Fuel pulled Gaudreau from the net in favor of the extra skater.

It did not help them as Ryan Cranford scored an empty net goal to put the Gladiators up 3-0 at 19:25. Time expired quickly after and the Fuel fell 3-0 in regulation to finish their weekend.

