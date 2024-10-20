Icemen Earn a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Florida

October 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE - Anton Malmström's overtime goal spoiled Brandon Mashinter debut as Jacksonville Icemen head coach as Florida took a 3-2 victory Saturday night before 12,467 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Just over two minutes into the seven-minute, three-on-three overtime frame, Malmström skated through heavy traffic in front of the Jacksonville net and fired home the game-winner. Logan Carson Gicewicz earned the assist.

Florida outshot Jacksonville 23-16.

Jacksonville's Logan Cockerill scored twice in the season opener for both clubs. The Icemen opened the scoring on Cockerill's even strength goal in the first period. Brody Crane and Brendan Harris picked up the assists.

In second stanza Cockerill took a pass from Robert Calisti inside the Florida blue line, raced to the net and tapped the puck behind goaltender Cam Johson. The puck ricocheted in to give Jacksonville a 2-0 advantage

Florida cut the lead in half later in the period when veteran Oliver Chau scored unassisted.

Andrew Fyten one timer from the top of the circle on a pass from Alex Kile knotted the game at the halfway point of the third.

Icemen netminder Matt Vernon stopped 20 shots. Johnson made 14 saves.

Mashinter was named head coach earlier this year when Nike Luukko took a job as assistant coach with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

