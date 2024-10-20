Gylander Makes 38 Saves in Pro Debut in Win against Bloomington

The Toledo Walleye defeated the Bloomington Bison during Sunday's afternoon matchup at Grossinger Motors Arena with a final score of 4-2.

Four different skaters scored goals for the Walleye with seven tallying points. Goaltender, Carter Gylander made 38 saves in his pro hockey debut, facing 40 shots on goal.

How it Happened:

Carson Bantle lit the lamp at 8:56 of the 1st period, giving the Walleye the lead. This is the rookie's second goal of the season as yesterday's Colin Swoyer goal was later credited to Bantle. Gabriel Seger and Brendon Michaelian had the assists on the tally.

In the second, Trenton Bliss knotted his first of the season, giving the Walleye a two-goal lead, with line mates Tyler Spezia and Brandon Hawkins assisting the play. However, Bloomington responded shortly after with a goal by Bryce Montgomery, making it a one-goal game.

The starting forward line did it again when Tyler Spezia restored the two-goal lead with a snipe into the net after a pass from Brandon Hawkins and Trenton Bliss.

Bloomington had multiple attempts to get back in the game including multiple power plays and a goal that was later called back, however the score remained 3-1.

Early in the 3rd, at the 1:29 mark, Gabriel Seger added some more reassurance to the Walleye lead, scoring a backhand beauty from Jalen Smereck making the score 4-1.

Bloomington got a penalty shot after a call on Colin Swoyer. Carter Gylander remained composed and kept it out of the net, maintaining the Walleye lead.

Bloomington scored at 14:34 to make it a two-goal game but it was too late and the Fish were able to hold off the Bison and finish out strong and secure the win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

TOL - T. Bliss

BLM - B. Montgomery

TOL - T. Spezia

What's Next:

The Walleye will travel to Boise, Idaho to finish their 5-game roadtrip against the Idaho Steelheads. The first game out of three will be on Wednesday, October 23 with puck drop being at 9:10 p.m. EST.

