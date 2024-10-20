Rush Fall Late Despite Pouteau's Tying Goal

October 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush defenseman Brady Pouteau

(TULSA, Okla.)- Mike McKee broke a 1-1 tie late then Tyler Poulson cashed in two empty netters as the Tulsa Oilers defeated the Rapid City Rush 4-1 at the BOK Center on Sunday.

Brady Pouteau tied the game with 12 minutes remaining in the third period on a second-effort shot from deep on the right side. The Rush defenseman, in his second pro season, picked up his first ECHL goal in the process. That tally was the payoff of a strong offensive push in the third period for Rapid City.

Like the first game of the series, the Rush again outshot the Oilers, 32-30. Rapid City put up 65 shots in the two games.

Connor Mylymok provided an early spark with a fight six minutes into the game against the Oilers' Paxton Leroux, who was skating in his first ECHL game in eight years. Mylymok now has two fights in his first two games, both against taller opponents, to go along with his goal on Saturday.

The Rush defense's play improved greatly following a rocky start in game one. Goaltender Matt Radomsky saw far fewer odd-man rushes and defensive breakdowns in front of him.

Radomsky made 26 saves on 28 shots faced in his first Rush game of the 2024-25 season. Talyn Boyko, in his Oilers debut, stopped 31 out of 32 shots faced.

Next game: Friday, October 25 vs. Utah. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

Opening night at The Monument Ice Arena is just six days away! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

