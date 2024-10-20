ECHL Transactions - October 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 20, 2024:

Atlanta:

add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve

delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Connor Lockhart, F activated from reserve

add Mitchell Smith, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Carter Berger, D placed on reserve

delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

delete Kristian Hufsky, G released as EBUG

Indy:

add Luc Salem, D activated from reserve

delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG

Reading:

add Parker AuCoin, F claimed from Iowa Heartlanders

delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve

delete Noah Prokop, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

add Josh Nelson, F activated from reserve

delete Conner Roulette, F placed on reserve

delete Carter Popoff, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Reed Lebster, F acquired from Florida Everblades

Worcester:

add Cole Crowder, F activated from reserve

add Austin Heidemann, F activated from reserve

delete Christian Krygier, D recalled to Bridgeport 10/20

delete Griffin Luce, D recalled to Hartford 10/20

