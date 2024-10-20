ECHL Transactions - October 20
October 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 20, 2024:
Atlanta:
add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve
delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Bloomington:
add Connor Lockhart, F activated from reserve
add Mitchell Smith, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Carter Berger, D placed on reserve
delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
delete Kristian Hufsky, G released as EBUG
Indy:
add Luc Salem, D activated from reserve
delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG
Reading:
add Parker AuCoin, F claimed from Iowa Heartlanders
delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve
delete Noah Prokop, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Tulsa:
add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve
add Josh Nelson, F activated from reserve
delete Conner Roulette, F placed on reserve
delete Carter Popoff, F placed on reserve
Utah:
add Reed Lebster, F acquired from Florida Everblades
Worcester:
add Cole Crowder, F activated from reserve
add Austin Heidemann, F activated from reserve
delete Christian Krygier, D recalled to Bridgeport 10/20
delete Griffin Luce, D recalled to Hartford 10/20
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 20, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - October 20 - ECHL
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Multiple Transactions - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush Game Notes: October 20, 2024 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Earn a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Florida - Jacksonville Icemen
- Ghost Pirates Win Season Opener 4-1 Against Fuel - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.