Oilers Sweep Rush in Two-Game Set on Opening Weekend

October 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Rush 4-1 on Sunday afternoon, closing the opening weekend with a 2-0-0-0 record.

Both goaltenders denied all chances in the opening inning of their respective seasons, with Talyn Boyko denying seven Rapid City shots and Matt Radomsky stopping all nine Tulsa shots.

Andrew Lucas broke the scoreless deadlock 26 seconds into the back half of the game, firing a short-side snipe above Radomsky to secure his first professional goal and a 1-0 lead.

Brady Poteau scored his first of the Rush season with 12 minutes remaining in the game, knotting the contest at 1-1. Mike McKee became the third defenseman to strike in the game with 3:49 left on the clock, wiring a wrister from the left point into the top-right corner beyond a sliding Radomsky. Tyler Poulsen netted a pair of empty-net goals in the final minute of the game, closing the score 4-1 and giving the forward three goals and four points on opening weekend.

The Oilers continue their season with another home contest, hosting Allen for the Americans season opener on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10:35 a.m. for Kids' Day.

