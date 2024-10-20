Worcester Drops Weekend Finale 2-1 against Reading

WORCESTER - The Worcester Railers lost to the Reading Royals by a 2-1 final on Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 2,621

Sunday, they actually put three shots in the net. The problem was that only one counted, Anthony Repaci's short wrist shot at 13:37 of the third period. It accounted for the final score of 2-1.

Repaci was involved in one of the disallowed goals as well. That happened 44 seconds into the third period when Matias Rajaniemi's 45-foot wrist shot eluded Reading goaltender Parker Gahagen. Repaci was at the top of the crease and was called for interference. After a long review, the call was upheld.

"I didn't think my skates were in the blue paint, and I could feel some contact," Repaci said, "but (the officials) said my arm was in there. I know they call that closely."

The other wave-off was less controversial. Colin Jacobs tucked one into an open net at 18:30 of the second period but it was after a whistle when the officials thought that Gahagen had covered the puck.

Maybe he had, maybe he had not. No matter. The play was dead.

Gahagen was opposed in net by John Muse and it was an excellent goaltending duel as expected. Muse made 19 saves, Gahagen 22. The victory improved Gahagen's all-time record versus Worcester to 5-0-0. It is not just the Railers. His career ECHL record is 70-30-7.

Worcester played a slow first period and fell behind 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Reading's first goal came as the puck entered the Worcester end and the Royals wound up in control. Nolan Welsh was set up in the slot by Tyler Gratton after just 4:38.

The visitors made it 2-0 with a power play goal at 9:55. Connor McMenamin got it via a 25-footer from the right circle. That was it for Reading's scoring but that was all it needed. The Royals were blanked for the final 50:05.

Repaci's goal came late in the third period and gave the Railers a chance to tie it late. Cam McDonald and Riley Piercey got assists on the play for their first points of the season.

The Railers were without two experienced defensemen who moved up to the AHL. Christian Krygier was recalled to Bridgeport and Griffin Luce was signed to a pro tryout by the Harford Wolf Pack.

Two inexperienced players made their professional debuts. One was defenseman McDonald, so the assist was his first pro point. Forward Cole Crowder was the other. McDonald is the second Alaskan to play for the Railers, following goalie Michael Bullion.

Worcester's next home game is next month. The Maine Mariners visit on Nov. 8. In between, the Railers are off on a five-game road swing. They play in Trois-Rivieres Friday night then in Maine on Sunday. They are in Norfolk for three games after that.

MAKING TRACKS - Repaci's goal was his 66th in a Worcester uniform. That ties him with Justin Papineau of the IceCats for third in city history. Eric Boguniecki is next with 69. ... Attendance was 2,621. ... Worcester has two players on injured reserve, forward Griffin Loughran and experienced defenseman Ryan Dickinson. Cole Donhauser did not dress for the game. ... Rookie Justin Gill had four of the best scoring chances of the game including a 120-foot breakaway in the third period he did not convert.

