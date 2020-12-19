Rush Fall in First Road Game of the Season to Allen

(ALLEN, TX) - Tyson Empey's first professional goal and Drew Callin's power play marker brought the Rapid City Rush within one late in the contest, but the Allen Americans ran away with a 5-2 win on Friday night. The game served as the first road game of the 2020-21 season, while it marked the first home game of the year for the Americans.

Allen roared out to a 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of play. Jared VanWormer got things started for the home side at 11:20 of the first period, capitalizing on a shot attempt during a two-on-one break. VanWormer, recognizing the passing lane was shut down, fired a shot under the armpit of Rush net-minder Adam Carlson and in, giving Allen a 1-0 lead (Philip Beaulieu and Zane Franklin earned their first professional assists on the goal). Moments later in a delayed penalty situation, Allen skated with a 6-on-5 advantage and capitalized on it. With 2:36 left in the first period, Jesse Mychan streaked down the center lane and rifled a centering pass by Carlson to extend the Americans lead to 2-0 (Tyler Sheehy and Corey Mackin assisted). Exactly 28 seconds later, Les Lancaster fired a blue line shot that clanked off the crossbar and found its way behind Carlson to make it a 3-0 Allen advantage with 2:08 left in the first period (Kameron Kielly and Spencer Asuchak assisted).

The Rush stormed back in the early moments of the second, and got on the board thanks to Tyson Empey. The rookie out of SUNY-Geneseo netted his first professional goal at 1:53 of the second period when he deflected a Garrett Klotz east-west pass from behind the net through the five-hole of Allen goalie Zach Sawchenko, cutting Allen's lead to 3-1 (Klotz and Mikael Tam assisted).

Utilizing the power play, the Rush came within striking distance moments in to the final period. Drew Callin scored in his Rush debut with 5:53 played in the final period, shelfing his own rebound over Sawchenko to bring the Rush deficit to 3-2 (Alex Rodriguez and Tam assisted). Despite the momentum, Allen fired right back 50 seconds later and didn't look back. Jesse Mychan deflected a Turner Ottenbreit blue-line shot past Carlson to re-established the Americans two-goal lead at 4-2 with 6:43 played in the final period (Ottenbreit and Lancaster assisted). The final blow came from Joseph Garreffa, who scored his first professional goal on the power play with 4:38 remaining in the game to bring the final score to 5-2 (Kielly and Lancaster assisted).

Adam Carlson suffered his first loss of the season, stopping 30 of 35 shots on net (1-1-0-0).

The Rush rematch the Americans tomorrow night for their second game in their current five-game road swing. Puck drop tomorrow night is slated for 6:05 p.m.

