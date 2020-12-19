Everblades Improve to 4-0-0

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades remain unbeaten by defeating the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in back-to-back nights. Rookie goaltender Devin Cooley had an impressive game as he completed the game with 32 saves.

Busy Night for the Rookie: In his second start in his professional career, Cooley had a busy first period. The young goaltender faced 17 shots on goal, and he completed the period with 17 saves and no goals against. The Everblades also kept Greenville goaltender Jacob Ingham busy with 14 shots on net in the first period.

Stalemate in the Second: At the 12:01 mark, the Everblades finally scored off of a power play. The play began with a long possession from the Blades. Then, Forward Alex Kile scored off of a rebound off of the Greenville goaltender's boot. The assist for the goal was given to forwards Patrick Harper and Josh Wilkins, with Harper securing his first assist of the season.

Greenville responded at the 3:54 mark with a tally by Joey Haddad and was assisted by Matt Bradley and Curtis Leonard. The second period finished with a score 1-1, reflecting the tough match-up between the two Southern Division teams.

Deja Vu: Similar to Friday night, the Everblades scored a flurry of goals. Early in the third period, Forward Tommy Novak scored a top-shelf snipe, marking his first goal of the season in his second game with the Everblades (18:40). The assist was awarded to forwards Cameron Hebig and Blake Winiecki.

Harper continued his impressive rookie campaign a few minutes later with yet another goal, making it five goals in four games. The play began as forward Tanner Jeannot created a turnover and quickly passed to Harper in the Blades' offensive half. The Nashville draft pick skillfully danced around the Greenville defensemen and goaltender to score the third goal for the Blades (17:02).

Less than two minutes later, Everblades captain John McCarron scored a backhander after capitalizing on a turnover by Greenville (15:48).

Forward Winiecki earned his first goal of the season, giving the Everblades a 5-1 lead (5:33). The goal was assisted by Hebing and McCarron. Hebig secured his second assist of the night with this goal late in the third period.

