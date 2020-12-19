Alex Green caps comeback for Solar Bears in 3-2 OT win over Nailers

WHEELING, W.Va. - Jimmy Huntington scored a power-play goal in the third to tie the game at 2-2, and Alex Green completed the comeback with his first pro goal in overtime as the Orlando Solar Bears (2-1-0-0) rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Wheeling Nailers (0-2-1-0) in a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena.

Garret Sparks made 26-of-28 saves for his first win of the season, while Wheeling's Shane Starrett took the overtime loss with 28-of-31 stops.

NOTABLES:

Sparks made his first appearance for Orlando since Feb. 10, 2016 (4-1 win at Florida); the victory was his 27th career win with the Solar Bears, tying John Curry for second-most in franchise history

Huntington (1g-2a) and Ryan Lohin (2g-2a) now have three-game point streaks to begin the season

Aaron Luchuk collected his first points with Orlando, assisting on the goals scored by Huntington and Green

THREE STARS:

1) Alex Green - ORL

2) Lawton Courtnall - WHL

3) Jimmy Huntington - ORL

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to play their first home game of the 2020-21 regular season against the Jacksonville Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

