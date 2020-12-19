Americans and Rush: Part Two

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, host the Rapid City Rush in the second of a two-game weekend series. The Americans won Game 1 on Friday night, 5-2.

The Americans evened their season record at 1-1 with a win on Friday. The team established play early, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. Goals from Jared VanWormer, Les Lancaster, two from Jesse Mychan, and the first career goal for Joseph Garreffa. Garreffa is the third rookie to score for Allen in two games, joining Jake McGrew and Zane Franklin.

"Everyone has been contributing to our game, young and old," said rookie forward Zane Franklin, in a Zoom interview with Americans Broadcaster Tommy Daniels. "We have a lot of skill in our lineup. When we're clicking, it can cause big problems for our opponent."

Les Lancaster and Samuel Laberge are tied for the team lead in points with three each. Lancaster had three last night, including his first goal of the season.

The Americans scored their first power play goal of the season on Friday night, going 1 for 6. Allen is 7th in the league on the power play at 12.5 %. The team is 11th on the penalty kill at 83.3 %.

Matt Register leads the team in plus/minus +4. That's tied for third in the league. Alex Lavoie and Samuel Laberge are tied for second on the team at +3.

Zach Sawchenko picked up his first win of the season last night, stopping 32 of 34 shots. Sawchenko is 4th overall in the ECHL with a 2.00 goals-against average.

The Americans are currently third in the Mountain Division at 1-1-0. Tulsa leads the division 1-0-1 (3 points).

Tonight, Riley Gill's #30 is being retired and joining Gary Steffes #12 in the rafters. Don't miss the celebration during the first intermission. All fans will receive a commemorative Riley Gill photo courtesy of Executive Press as they exit the arena.

