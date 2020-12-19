ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Indy's Antoine Waked has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #14, Indy at Kansas City, on Dec. 18.

Waked was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for head-butting under Rule #47.5 at 1:51 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Waked will miss Indy's game vs. Wheeling on Dec. 26.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

