Game Preview: Stingrays vs. IceMen, December 19 at 6:05 Pm

South Carolina Stingrays vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on MyTV Charleston & FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays picked up their first win of the season on Friday night in Jacksonville and will go for a sweep of the weekend series during Teddy Bear Toss Night at the North Charleston Coliseum Saturday. The back end of the teams' home-and-home series is the second of five outings between the two divisional opponents on the ECHL's known schedule through mid-February. The Rays have picked up where they left off last season on defense, allowing an average of just two goals per game in their first two contests of the new season. SC finished as the best defensive team in the ECHL during 2019-20, allowing just 2.37 goals per game. While Jacksonville is averaging only two goals per game in their first three outings, they've scored three of their six total tallies on the man-advantage for a 15.8% rate on the power play which is fifth in the league. Just a week into the season, SC is sitting in second place in the South Division with three points, while the Icemen are currently tied for third with two points.

Scouting the Icemen: Jacksonville finished the 2019-20 year with a record of 24-29-6-1 in 60 games, and would have been in a late season battle for a spot in the postseason had play continued. Head Coach Jason Christie returns for his fourth year behind the bench, along with forwards Cameron Critchlow, Wacey Rabbit and last year's All-Star selection Brendan Warren. On defense, Jacob Cederholm is back along with newcomers Jeff Taylor and Jason Binkley, as well as former Stingray Kevin McKernan. Through three games, Rabbit has scored twice while Ara Nazarian, Nick Saracino and Derek Lodermeier have all netted tallies. In net, Eamon McAdam made 27 saves to secure the team's first victory last Saturday and turned aside 23 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to SC, while Callum Booth and Kyle Keyser, both goaltenders in the Boston Bruins prospect system are also expected to see time in between the pipes.

Upcoming Home Games

Saturday, December 19, vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 27, vs. Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, January 8, vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 9, vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

