Americans Prevail in Home Opener

December 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Rapid City Rush on Friday night 5-2, in front of a crowd of 2,035 at Allen Event Center.

Americans forward Jesse Mychan led the charge for Allen with a pair of goals (2). Jared VanWormer (1) and Les Lancaster (1) also scored for Allen. Lancaster had a three-point night with a goal and two helpers.

"It was great to be back playing in Allen in front of our fans and pick up that first win of the season," said Les Lancaster. "It was a good team effort and hopefully we can keep it rolling tomorrow."

Zach Sawchenko got the start and the win for Allen. The Americans netminder stopped 32 of 34 shots. With the victory, the Americans even their season record at 1-1.

It was a physical game with both teams continuing to battle after the whistle. Americans forward Zane Franklin, who led the team with 14 penalty minutes, had an assist finishing the night at plus one.

"We play a physical game," said Franklin. "We like that style of play and have the team to play that way."

The Americans resume their two-game homestand Saturday night against the Rush. Former Americans goalie Riley Gill will be honored on Saturday night with his #30 jersey unveiled in the rafters alongside Gary Steffes.

