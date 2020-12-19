Mavs Strong Second Not Enough, Fall in OT to Indy

December 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Indy Fuel in their 2020-21 Home Opener by a final score of 4-3 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Ross Olsson, Bryan Lemos, and Rob Bordson netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Indy goal: Matt Marcinew (1) at 9:03. Assisted by Keoni Texeira.

Shots: KC 7, IND 11

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Ross Olsson (1) at 11:13. Assisted by Willie Corrin and Luke Bafia.

Indy goal: Keoni Texeira (1) at 14:20. Assisted by DJ Busdeker and Matt Marcinew.

Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (1) at 14:29. Assisted by Austin Farley and Luke Bafia.

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (1, PP) at 17:18. Assisted by Willie Corrin and Giorgio Estephan.

Shots: KC 12, IND 5

Third Period

Indy goal: Alex Rauter (2) at 9:12. Assisted by Matt Marcinew.

Shots: KC 8, IND 9

Overtime

Indy goal: Nic Pierog (1) at 2:04. Assisted by Cliff Watson and Matt Marcinew.

Notes and Streaks

Luke Bafia registered a multipoint game with two assists.

Willie Corrin registered a multipoint game with two assists.

Giorgio Estephan had points in consecutive games, a goal last Friday night in Indy and an assist tonight.

The Mavericks went one-for-five on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.