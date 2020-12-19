ECHL Transactions - December 19
December 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 19, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Justin Kapelmaster, G
Robbie Holmes, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve [12/18]
Kansas City:
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wheeling:
Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve
Add Ben Freeman, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Lynch, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Josling, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Evan Weninger, G signed contract, added to active roster
