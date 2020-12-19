ECHL Transactions - December 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 19, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Justin Kapelmaster, G

Robbie Holmes, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve [12/18]

Kansas City:

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wheeling:

Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve

Add Ben Freeman, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Lynch, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Josling, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Evan Weninger, G signed contract, added to active roster

