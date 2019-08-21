Rush Announces 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the team's Promotional Schedule for the 2019-20 ECHL season, consisting of 15 promotions across 17 nights.

The Promotional Schedule begins with a blockbuster celebration on opening weekend against the Utah Grizzlies. On October 25th and 26th, the Rush will celebrate the team's 10th Anniversary of its 2010 CHL Ray Miron Presidents' Cup Championship, with members from that year's team to return for the celebration. Currently attending from the 2010 Alumni Team are Danny Battochio, Colt King, Derek Campbell, and Brendan Cook. Opening weekend will begin with an outdoor tailgate party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. MST, and will feature live music, food, appearances from Rush alumni players, and more. Additionally, the Rush will don the red jerseys that the team wore that fateful night on May 4, 2010, for both games against the Grizzlies. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off live following the Saturday night contest. Additionally, a red rally towel will be placed on every seat, and magnetic schedules, provided by Stuart Martin, will be handed out at the entrance to the arena. Tickets to Opening Weekend are available at the following link: https://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rush1.

In November, the Rush will proudly recognize and salute veterans of our nation's military on "Veterans Appreciation Night" against Idaho on Saturday, November 9th. The honor guard that evening will feature the Lakota Women Warriors, as well as the auction for the first-ever Rush "5th Line Club". The "5th Line Club" is an exclusive club that will get you special access to players, club-only events, and other gifts and benefits associated with it. The month ends with "Rush's Wizarding World", featuring a "magical" approach to the evening's festivities on Saturday, November 23rd against the Tulsa Oilers.

In December, the Rush will combine their annual "Hockey N Hope" Cancer Awareness Night with their annual "Teddy Bear Toss" on Saturday the 7th against the Utah Grizzlies. As in previous seasons, the Rush will wear lavender colored jerseys presented by Dakota Barricade, recognizing all forms of cancer, and will honor those throughout the night that have either fought, are currently fighting, or have unfortunately lost their fights to this insidious disease. All that attend are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear to the game, and throw them onto the ice when the Rush score their first goal of the contest. Bears will be donated to Youth and Family Services. Prior to "Hockey N Hope", the team invites all fans to come to Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Thursday, December 5th to come paint the names of their loved ones afflicted by cancer on the ice so they may be recognized throughout the weekend. Closing out prior to the Christmas holiday break, the Rush will host "Star Wars Night" on Friday, December 13th against the Wheeling Nailers.

Kicking off the New Year of promotional nights is "Nickelodeon Night", which also coincides with the birthday of our lovable mascot, Nugget. On Saturday, January 11th, the Rush will don specialty Nickelodeon-themed jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will have the chance to take home a commemorative Nugget bobble head giveaway. Ending the month of January is our annual "Military Appreciation Weekend", in which the Rush will pay homage to those who have served, and continue to serve, in the United States Armed Forces. The team will wear specialty military themed jerseys for both games on January 24th and 25th against the Wichita Thunder.

February begins with our third annual "School Day Game" on the 12th of the month at 10:35 a.m. against the Allen Americans. The game will also double as the team's Marvel Super Hero Game, and the Rush will wear specialty Marvel Super Hero-themed jerseys. That same weekend on Saturday, February 15th, the team will host its annual "First Responders Night" against Allen, encouraging all policemen and women, firemen and women, dispatchers, nurses, doctors, and paramedics to attend. In this rare leap year, February 29th features "DC Comics Night", where the Rush will wear specialty DC Comics Super Hero jerseys in their second-to-last matchup against the Tulsa Oilers.

Three promotional nights are featured in March, with the team's fifth annual "Princess Night" slated for Saturday, March 7th, against the Utah Grizzlies. With Frozen 2 hitting theaters later this year, the team will theme the evening around Frozen, coincidentally the theme of the first-ever "Princess Night" five years ago. As in previous seasons, "Princess Night" will feature a youth jersey giveaway sponsored by Coca-Cola Bottling Company High Country. On Saturday, March 14th, the Rush will throwback to Rapid City's sports history of the 90's, paying homage to the Continental Basketball Association's Rapid City Thrillers with "Thrillers Night" against the Idaho Steelheads. The Rush will wear specialty basketball/Thriller themed jerseys. Additionally, the Rush will rename themselves as the Thrillers for that one night only, marking the first time ever our team has changed its name. Closing out March, Sunday the 15th marks our "Faith and Family Night", in which the Rush will host a postgame skate with musical entertainment.

The final two promotional nights come in the last two games of the regular season against the Kansas City Mavericks. Saturday, April 4th, is our "Fan Appreciation Night", where we celebrate the best fans in the ECHL throughout the entire evening. We will have a team poster giveaway, as well as a hot tub giveaway, couresy of Pool & Spa Center, during the game. The promotional slate ends on the last game of the season with "Racing Day", sponsored by GoParts, on Sunday, April 5th, featuring a pregame car show in the parking lot.

