Talented Forward Erik Bradford Re-Signs for 19-20

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announce today that they have re-signed forward Erik Bradford for the 2019-20 season.

Bradford, 24, was on pace for career year with Brampton before a lower-body injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

He finished the year with 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points through 40 total games.

The Orangeville native has four games of American Hockey League experience under his belt and has scored two goals with the Toronto Marlies in that time.

Bradford was acquired in a trade with the Toledo Walleye during the 2017-18 season and has been an offensive force whenever he's taken the ice for Brampton.

To date, the skilled forward has 183 points in 232 ECHL contests over his career. Last season with the Beast, Bradford was looked upon as a leader and wore and "A" for the team up to the point of his injury.

The young forward has spent time with the Orlando Solar Bears, Toledo Walleye, Utah Grizzlies and Norfolk Admirals thus far in his ECHL career.

The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.

For more information, visit https://www.bramptonbeast.com/ or call the office at 905 564 1684.

