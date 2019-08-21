Join Us for "Fan Fest" on September 14th

August 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, invite you to join us for "Fan Fest" on Saturday, September 14th at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

EVERYONE IS INVITED TO ATTEND THE EVENT.

"Fan Fest" will serve as an official kickoff to the 2019-20 ECHL season for all of our loyal Season Ticket Holders, Corporate Partners, and fans. The event spans from 11am to 2pm, and will feature live music from the band Night Noon. There will be locker room tours, and a chance to take a picture with the 2010 CHL Championship Banner, which will be lowered for the event. Additionally, Rush legend Danny Battochio will be in attendance to meet fans, and Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault will have a brief Q&A with fans that attend.

Various Corporate Partners of the Rush will have display booths and interactive stations, including Reptile Gardens, Rusmore Tramways, Girl Scouts, and Vitalant. Vitalant is hosting a blood drive on the concourse throughout the event.

Important announcements will be made as well, including a player signing, and the final players from the 2010 CHL Champion Rush Alumni Team that will attend Opening Weekend against the Utah Grizzlies.

For more information regarding "Fan Fest", call the Rush office at 716-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.