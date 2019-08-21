Americans Add New Blood up Front with the Addition of Three Young Forwards

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed three forwards for the 2019-2020 season.

Gabe Gagne, a 6-foot-5, and 215-pound forward joins Allen after playing in 55 American Hockey League games last season, with both the Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies. He also skated in five games last year for the ECHL Kelly Cup Champion Newfoundland Growlers. Gagne is a former second round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2015 NHL entry draft taken 36th overall. He had 20 goals in 68 games for Belleville in the 2017-2018 season.

Allen also adds forward Jordan Topping, who played in 58 games for Toledo (ECHL) last season and had 31 points. The 22-year old left winger played his junior hockey with the Tri-City Americans of the USHL, where he had 80 points in 72 games during the 2017-2018 campaign.

The Americans complete the trio with the signing of forward Jason Salvaggio, a 6-foot-1 and 200-pound center who played in 60 ECHL games last season and had 16 goals and 38 points between Maine and Wichita. Salvaggio played his college hockey at the University of New Hampshire and spent two seasons with the Indiana Ice of the USHL. The 24-year old forward is a native of Hanson, Massachusetts.

"Gabe Gagne has proven that he can score in the American League and should be at the top of the league in goals per-game," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "The best way to describe Jordan Topping and Jason Salvaggio is that they are hard hitting goal scorers. We like to play the same way the St. Louis Blues play, and these guys fit that mold. Fast, skilled and tough."

The Americans open their 11th training camp at Allen Event Center this October. Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling 972-912-1000.

