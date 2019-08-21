Fuel Sign 2019 Kelly Cup Champion Plouffe

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with forward Derian Plouffe for the 2019-20 season.

Plouffe, 24, signs with the Fuel after spending the 2018-19 season with the Newfoundland Growlers. A native of Nepean, Ontario, Plouffe earned 23 points (13g, 10a) and 10 penalty minutes in 56 ECHL contests as well as appearing in one game with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The rookie forward appeared in all but one playoff game with the Growlers tallying one goal and five assists while helping the team to a Kelly Cup Championship in their inaugural season.

Before signing his first professional contract, the 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward attended Niagara University playing four seasons with the Purple Eagles. In 116 NCAA games with Niagara, Plouffe scored 37 goals, 34 assists, leading the team in goals and points during the 2017-18 season as well as serving as the team's captain during the 2016-17 season. At the end of Niagara's 2017-18 season, Plouffe signed an Amateur Try-Out (ATO) with the Toronto Marlies, appearing in 10 regular season games earning three points.

With the signing of Plouffe, the Fuel have seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

