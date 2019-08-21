Swamp Rabbits Agree to Terms with Jake Bolton

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have agreed to terms with defenseman Jake Bolton on a Standard Player Contract for the 2019-20 season. Bolton, the team's top scoring defenseman, had a career year in Greenville with the best point production pace of his career.

The 27-year-old blueliner posted career highs in goals, assists, points, shots on goal, power play goals and penalty minutes with the Swamp Rabbits under head coach Kevin Kerr. His production ranked fourth among defensemen in goals (13), third in power play goals by a defenseman (5) and 15th in shots on goal (140).

Entering his fifth professional season out of Holy Cross, where he played 145 games in his collegiate career and was among the top defensive scorers in the school's Division I history, Bolton has scored 64 points in 191 games. 59% of his career goal scoring (13 of 22) happened last season with Greenville.

Bolton started his career with the Atlanta Gladiators, and has also seen time with the Wichita Thunder, the Quad City Mallards, the Florida Everblades, and the Wheeling Nailers.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

F - Daniel Perez (25)

F - Nathan Perkovich (33)

F - Cédric Lacroix (24)

F - Zach Franko (26)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

D - Jake Bolton (27)

