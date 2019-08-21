Cyclones Land Angeli

August 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward Darik Angeli to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2019-20 season.

"I'm very excited to play for such a great organization with great coaches and talented players," commented Angeli. " I am also eager to get back to the great state of Ohio and continue the success this team had last season."

Hailing from Lakewood, CO, Angeli appeared in 62 games for the Norfolk Admirals last season, ranking fourth in the team in scoring with 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points, and he also racked up 71 minutes in penalties. He enjoyed a pair of four-game point streaks, and recorded goals on consecutive nights three times. Angeli also saw four games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Tucson Roadrunners, dishing out an assist in that time. He split the 2017-18 campaign between the Admirals and Rapid City Rush, totaling 24 goals 25 assists in 67 total games.

"Darik is a player that has speed and a heavy shot, and his size and skill set will complement our top end players and give us a threat on the power play as a right shot," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "We look forward to adding his experience to our group."

Entering his fifth year as a pro, Angeli has skated in 239 ECHL games, suiting up for the Manchester Monarchs and Colorado Eagles in addition to the Admirals and Rush. In that time, he has accounted 56 goals and 72 assists, along with 176 minutes in penalties. He has also appeared in 15 AHL games, totaling a goal and three assists.

Prior to turning pro in 2015, Angeli enjoyed a successful four-year collegiate career at Ohio State University where he amassed 25 goals and 20 assists in 128 games. He spent his two seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL), splitting time between the Chicago Steel, Sioux City Musketeers, and Tri-City Storm. In 117 USHL contests, Angeli netted 26 goals and dished out 26 assists.

