Solar Bears Re-Sign Mathieu Foget

August 21, 2019





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Mathieu Foget for the 2019-20 season.

"Mathieu is someone who can be a force for us in this league," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "His on-ice awareness and hands give him a great set of tools to help run our offense, and we're thrilled to have him back for another season."

Foget (FOH-geht), 22, returns for his second season with the Solar Bears after he was originally acquired on Oct. 18 from the Florida Everblades in exchange for future considerations. Following his acquisition, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward tallied 48 points (20g-28a) and 16 penalty minutes in 66 games, becoming the first rookie to lead Orlando in scoring in a single season. His four shorthanded goals set a new club single-season record, and he also led the team with 181 shots on goal. Foget also appeared in one playoff contest with the Solar Bears before suffering a season-ending injury.

"I'm really excited to be back in Orlando for another season and build off of last year," Foget said. " I love the city and being a part of this organization - I think we have a strong core group coming back, and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish this season."

In addition to his time with the Solar Bears, Foget has combined totals of two goals and two penalty minutes in four games with the Everblades and Allen Americans.

Prior to turning pro, the Orleans, Ontario native played major junior hockey for the Mississauga Steelheads and Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League, where he racked up 94 points (34g-60a) and 27 penalty minutes in 100 games. Foget also played at Merrimack College, where he accumulated 16 points (6g-10a) and 10 penalty minutes in 47 games for the Warriors program.

