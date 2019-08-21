Sully Joins ECHL as Manager of Social & Digital Content
August 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that it has hired Gabby Sully as Manager of Social & Digital Content. She will begin her new role immediately.
Sully will be responsible for assisting with the implementation of ECHL Media, creating and designing digital graphic and video content to fulfill digital strategy, creating written and digital content for ECHL.com and League social platforms and managing the ECHL's social pages.
She joins the ECHL after recently completing her Master's Degree in Global Sports Business at Rutgers University. Sully has previous experience with Taylor Strategy, MSG Networks, the Somerset Patriots baseball club, the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, the New York Islanders and the National Women's Hockey League. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Public Relations from Hofstra University and Associate's Degree in Communications from Union County College.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 21, 2019
- Sully Joins ECHL as Manager of Social & Digital Content - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Agree to Terms with Jake Bolton - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Land Angeli - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Join Us for "Fan Fest" on September 14th - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Sign 2019 Kelly Cup Champion Plouffe - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Re-Sign Mathieu Foget - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Unveil New Purple Sweater for 2019-20 Season - Reading Royals
- An Open Letter from Todd Halloran, Principal Owner of the South Carolina Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Talented Forward Erik Bradford Re-Signs for 19-20 - Brampton Beast
- Cumberland Native Ted Hart Signs with Mariners - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.