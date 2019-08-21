Sully Joins ECHL as Manager of Social & Digital Content

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that it has hired Gabby Sully as Manager of Social & Digital Content. She will begin her new role immediately.

Sully will be responsible for assisting with the implementation of ECHL Media, creating and designing digital graphic and video content to fulfill digital strategy, creating written and digital content for ECHL.com and League social platforms and managing the ECHL's social pages.

She joins the ECHL after recently completing her Master's Degree in Global Sports Business at Rutgers University. Sully has previous experience with Taylor Strategy, MSG Networks, the Somerset Patriots baseball club, the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, the New York Islanders and the National Women's Hockey League. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Public Relations from Hofstra University and Associate's Degree in Communications from Union County College.

