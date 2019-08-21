Royals Unveil New Purple Sweater for 2019-20 Season

August 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have unveiled a new purple-based sweater for the 2019-20 season, available to order at http://bit.ly/RLionJerseys or by calling 610-898-7262.

Athletic Knit designed the jerseys and they will be worn at the Royals' home opener Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine. Boscov's will have a patch on both the front and back of the sweaters.

Order Now: http://bit.ly/RLionJerseys

"The color scheme is sleek and defines our goal to Restore The Roar at Santander Arena this season," said General Manager David Farrar. "The use of our crowned 'R' logo on the front of the chest is bold and represents 'R' City perfectly."

The jersey also prominently features the Royals' NHL parent club, the Philadelphia Flyers, on the right shoulder and Reading's AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, on the left shoulder.

The purple look joins the Royals' white-based jersey. Both are available at the online team store or by visiting the Lion's Den Team Store at Santander Arena (corner of 8th and Penn).

New for the 2019-20 season, take advantage of the Royals 5-Game Mini Plan that kicks off Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special Downtown Alive concert featuring a performance by "Cracker" on Penn Street before the home opener. The block party starts at 3:00 p.m.

Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by heading to royalshockey.com/restoretheroar, visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and calling 610-898-7825.

