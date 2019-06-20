Rumble Ponies Game Notes: GM 65 Rumble Ponies (1-0) at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (0-1) - 6:35PM

June 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(1-0), Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS

(0-1), Eastern Division

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Thursday June 20, 2019- 6:35 PM

Northeast Delta Dental Stadium- Manchester, NH

RHP Tommy Wilson (0-3, 7.64 ERA) vs. RHP Jon Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies go for the sweep of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats tonight at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies knocked off the Fisher Cats 3-2 in ten innings Wednesday night. Patrick Mazeika hit the go-ahead two-run single with two out in the top of the tenth. After having dropped five straight series, the Ponies are assured of their first series win since they swept the Flying Squirrels in Richmond (5/28-5/30).

NOGOSEK MAKES MLB DEBUT: Last night former Rumble Ponies reliever Stephen Nogosek made his major league debut pitching for the New York Mets against the Braves in Atlanta. Nogosek came into the game in the bottom of the eighth, pitching two thirds of an inning, Nogosek Tuesday night was promoted to the majors from AAA Syracuse...he is the first Rumble Ponies player this year to get the call up to "the show."

MAZEIKA'S BIG SERIES: Patrick Mazeika was 3-5 last night with the go-ahead two-run single in the tenth. Mazeika now has five RBI over the first two games of the series. He has the most RBI of any Binghamton player this season against the Fisher Cats (10).

EXTRA' STARS: The Ponies with Wednesday night's win are now 6-1 in extra innings, and 2-1 against the Fisher Cats.

RUMBLIN ON THE ROAD: With last night's win to begin the second half, the Ponies remain an EL best 25-12 mark on the road .

SANCHEZ HITTING STREAK: Ali Sanchez is currently on an 9--game hitting streak. During the hitting streak, Sanchez is hitting .355 (11-31) with four RBI and four runs scored.

VILLINES RETURN: Stephen Villines made his first appearance last night since returning to Binghamton on 6/16. In his first outing in a Binghamton uniform since 5/4 he pitched two and two thirds scoreless frames. He has not allowed an earned run all year at Double-A.

THIS SEASON AGAINST THE FISHER CATS: This is the fourth series these two teams have played against each other. Thus far, the Ponies are 5-6 against the Fisher Cats.

HOME COOKING: The Ponies are in the middle of a stretch where they are playing 13 of 16 games at NYSEG Stadium. So far they are 1-4 (1-2 against Trenton, 0-2 vs. Altoona) . After these three games in Manchester they return home to face Richmond followed by a five-game series vs. Erie .

COMING UP: The Ponies open up a three-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels Friday evening. Friday's game is at 7:05PM, Saturday's at 6:35PM, and Sunday afternoon is a 2:05pm start.

