Bowie Keeps Goats at Bay for Sweep

June 20, 2019





HARTFORD - Zac Lowther and two relievers combined on a three-hitter, pitching the Bowie Baysox to a 5-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats Thursday night to sweep the three-game series. With 5,480 in attendance, it's expected on Saturday night that the Yard Goats will surpass the 1,000,000 mark in attendance for their first two-and-a-half seasons at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Special events are planned for the occasion.

After giving up an RBI-single in the first inning to Alan Trejo, Lowther was untouchable, settling down to retire the next 13 hitters, before being lifted after five innings. The southpaw allowed the one run on two hits, walked one and struck out five to improve to 7-4. Former first round draft pick Hunter Harvey allowed a walk and single in three scoreless innings before Dillon Tate pitched a perfect ninth.

Bowie came back to score three in the third inning off of starter Heath Holder. Mason McCoy opened with a walk and moved to second, when Ryan McKenna reached on an error by first baseman Tyler Nevin. Ryan Bannon then doubled home a run, McKenna scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch and Carlos Perez knocked in the third run on a sacrifice fly. Bowie later tacked on two runs on Willy Yahn's RBI-double and McCoy's run-scoring single.

Vance Vizcaino, Scott Burcham and Trejo had the Hartford hits. Bannon had a double, two singles and an RBI to lead Bowie's 10-hit attack. He went 7-for-12 in the series. Yahn, drafted out of UConn and a Sharon, CT native, added an RBI-double.

Holder, who suffered the defeat (4-2), allowed three runs (one earned) in three innings. He permitted three hits, walked one and struck out one.

Hartford opens a three-game series at home against the Altoona Curve on Friday at 7:05 PM. LHP Ty Culbreth will pitch for Hartford against LHP Domingo Robles for Altoona, the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410 AM, on 100.9 FM, in Spanish on 1120 AM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com. It's expected Hartford will surpass the 1,000,000 mark in attendance at the midway point of its third season, sometime during the weekend.

