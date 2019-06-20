RubberDucks Fall then Get Suspended

The Reading Fightin Phils rallied from a 3-0 deficit to take a lead with first baseman Darick Hall's fifth-inning home run for a 6-4, seven-inning win over the Akron RubberDucks in Game 1, and the clubs played to a 1-1 tie through seven innings before rain suspended Game 2 at FirstEnergy Stadium on Wednesday night.

Turning Point

After a one-hour, 22-minute rain delay in the middle of the fifth inning in Game 1, Akron left-hander Kyle Nelson (1-1) entered in a 3-3 tie. Reading center fielder Mickey Moniak singled to center field, and left fielder Josh Stephen walked, before Hall hit a three-run home run to right-center field - his second home run in two nights - for a 6-3 Reading lead.

Mound Presence

In Game 1, Akron right-hander Eli Morgan took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth. Reading right fielder Cornelius Randolph's three-run double tied the game, and Morgan exited after allowing three runs - two earned - on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Nelson allowed the deciding runs in his 1 1/3 innings. In Game 2, left-hander David Speer allowed one run in the first four innings, right-hander Jordan Stephens pitched two scoreless innings in his Indians organizational debut, and right-hander Robert Broom went one scoreless frame.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks broke a Game 1 scoreless tie in the fourth inning, when left fielder Connor Marabell and designated hitter Wilson Garcia hit consecutive infield singles. Reading pitcher Mauricio Llovera threw center fielder Alex Call's sacrifice bunt past first base, scoring Marabell, and first baseman Nellie Rodriguez added a two-run single. In Game 2, Call was hit by a pitch in the second inning and scored on catcher Li-Jen Chu's sacrifice fly.

Notebook

Shortstop Ernie Clement singled in both games to extend his 14-game hitting streak, Akron's longest this season...Right fielder Ka'ai Tom did not reach base in Game 1, snapping his 27-game on-base streak, tied for the longest in the Eastern League this season...Time of Game 1: 2:28 (1:22 rain delay)...Attendance: 6,609.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks resume Wednesday's Game 2 on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. EDT with a 1-1 tie entering the eighth inning, when extra-inning rules will be in effect. Following its completion, the teams will begin their series finale no earlier than 7:10 p.m. EDT. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.

