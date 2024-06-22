Rubio's Goal Lifts Austin FC Over Minnesota United FC

June 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Saint Paul, MINNESOTA - Diego Rubio's first half goal helped Austin FC to a 1-0 away win against Minnesota United FC on Saturday night at Allianz Field, the team's sixth shutout of the season.

Austin FC started the match with high intensity, controlling possession and looking to open the score. Minnesota went down to 10 men in the 26th minute when Hassani Dotson was shown back-to-back yellow cards in the span of 40 seconds. Five (5) minutes later, the Verde & Black made their numerical advantage count. Rubio reacted first to a loose ball in the box and scored his fourth goal of the season to give Austin the lead.

Austin set out to frustrate Minnesota in the second half, drawing the Loons forward and looking to exploit the resulting gaps. ATXFC's defense held firm until the final whistle to collect an important three (3) points on the road.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (0-1) - Diego Rubio (unassisted) 31'

Match Information

Venue: Allianz Field (Saint Paul, MN)

Weather: Rainy, 72 degrees

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referee 1: Gianni Facchini

Assistant Referee 2: Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Luis Arroyo

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Tom Supple

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its 11th away match and 21st match overall of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

