Philadelphia Union Blanked by Charlotte FC

June 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned to Subaru Park to face Charlotte FC on Saturday night, falling 2-0. Both teams remained scoreless in the first half with chances coming from both sides, with the Union registering eight shots. In the second half, Charlotte opened up the scoring in the 56th minute with a goal by Patrick Agyemang. Charlotte extended their lead in the 63rd minute when Patrick Agyemang scored his second of the match. The Union recorded 16 shots but could not find the back of the net. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick logged five saves on his MLS debut for the Union.

The Union travel to Saputo Stadium to play CF Montréal on Saturday, June 29 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 0 - Charlotte FC 2

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, June 22, 2024

