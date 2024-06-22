Sounders FC Faces FC Dallas on Saturday Night at Lumen Field

June 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC begins a stretch of three consecutive home matches with a fixture against FC Dallas on Saturday, June 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).

Sounders FC is coming off a 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday. Paul Rothrock scored his second goal in as many matches and Jackson Ragen bagged his first strike as a member of the Rave Green as Seattle battled back to secure the road point.

Seattle (5-7-7) currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with 22 points. Dallas (5-8-5) sits in 11th place in the West with 20 points, most recently defeating Minnesota United FC 5-3 on Wednesday.

The Rave Green hold a 14-8-11 record against Dallas since joining MLS in 2009. The two sides played to a 0-0 draw earlier this season at Toyota Stadium.

Following the match, Seattle hosts Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, June 29 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

PRIDE MATCH

Earlier this week, Seattle Sounders FC shared details surrounding the club's annual Pride Match presented by Starbucks. Celebrating inclusion, the Pride Match provides an opportunity for Sounders FC to reaffirm its ongoing commitment to Stand for LGBTQ+ Equality, one of the four main tenets of the club's Social Justice Framework.

ALUMNI OF THE MATCH - LAMAR NEAGLE

In honor of Seattle's 50th anniversary this year, the team is honoring a club alumni at every home match, with Saturday's match featuring midfielder Lamar Neagle. The Federal Way native made 140 MLS appearances for Sounders FC over multiple stints with the club, helping Seattle lift the 2009 and 2014 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups, as well as the 2014 Supporters' Shield. Originally signed after being a preseason trialist in 2009, Neagle went on to tally 30 goals and 17 assists in MLS play during his time with the Rave Green.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Luna & Diego Arrioja

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Brad Evans

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

