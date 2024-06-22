Nashville SC Blanks New York City FC, 1-0

June 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC suffered a 1-0 defeat on the road against Nashville SC. City controlled large portions of the first-half, but fell behind to a Tyler Boyd header in the 23rd minute. Nick Cushing's side rallied in the second half and pushed incredibly hard for an equalizer that sadly did not arrive - forcing them to taste defeat at GEODIS Park.

New York City FC were in Music City on Saturday night to take on Nashville SC.

The Boys in Blue were navigating a busy schedule with three games in eight days seeing them end the week in Tennessee.

Head Coach Nick Cushing opted to make four changes to the side that lost against the LA Galaxy last time out, including a first start in 2024 for Maxi Moralez.

Nashville came close to taking the lead inside the first 90 seconds after Tyler Boyd sprang the offside trap. The forward rounded Matt Freese but blazed his subsequent shot over.

City wasted no time finding a response with Moralez central to their early attacking efforts.

The diminutive playmaker was able to exchange passes with Agustín Ojeda before firing a shot at goal that was ultimately blocked.

Nashville were trying to make the most of counter-attacking opportunities early on and that saw Sam Surridge clip the crossbar with a header in the 12th minute.

The hosts would claim the lead in the 24th minute after a cross from Surridge was headed in by Boyd from 10 yards out.

City enjoyed the majority of possession during the first period, but they struggled to find clear-cut opportunities against a dogged Nashville side.

A set-piece opportunity during first-half stoppage time gave City their best chance of finding an equalizer after Santiago Rodríguez's cross was flicked over by Keaton Parks.

City started the second half the brighter of the two sides as they continued to try and find an equalizer.

A well-worked team move in the 58th minute saw Ojeda pull the ball back to Mounsef Bakrar, but he could not put an effort on target.

That would be Bakrar's last involvement on the night, with the Algerian part of a triple substitution in the on-the-hour mark alongside Ojeda and Mitja Ilenič.

Replacing that trio was Malachi Jones, Tayvon Gray, and Serbian forward Jovan Mijatović. The three new faces almost made an immediate impact after combining as part of a flowing City move from back to front.

Started by Jones, it was Gray's eventual cross that flashed across the goal and just past the outstretched foot of Mijatović.

City's intensity had shifted up a gear and a smart reverse pass by Moralez fed Jones in at a tight angle, but a last-ditch block denied the youngster a clear shot at goal.

Andrés Perea would be the next new face to enter the contest in the 72nd minute as he replaced Parks in midfield.

New York City would go agonizingly close from their next attack as Rodríguez flashed a low effort across goal and just past the post.

The final City change of the night came in the 80th minute as Moralez departed the game in place of Hannes Wolf.

Wolf wasted little time involving himself in the contest after collecting a low cross from Rodríguez, but he could not get his shot past a crowded group of Nashville players.

Cushing's men continued to push for an equalizer and a freekick in injury time from Wolf almost bounced in but for a last-second intervention from Joe Willis.

Unfortunately, a second-half flurry of activity in the Nashville box was not enough to get City a goal and they were forced to accept a 1-0 defeat on the road.

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with Orlando City SC on Friday, June 28. Kickoff at Yankee Stadium is set for 7:30PM ET.

