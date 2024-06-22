Real Salt Lake Add MF Noel Caliskan to 2024 MLS Roster
June 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has added Real Monarchs MF Noel Caliskan as a permanent addition to its 2024 Major League Soccer roster, after the signing the former first-round MLS SuperDraft pick to a one-year MLS contract with Club options for 2025, 2026 and 2027 ahead of this weekend's regular-season match against LA Galaxy, RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid announced.
"We are happy to add Noel to the group on a regular basis, he's certainly earned this opportunity for a first-team contract," said Schmid. "He bet on himself by signing with the Monarchs in the winter, he impressed the coaches with his preseason performances and has done well in the short-term call-ups when we've needed depth and versatility. Everyone at the Club is excited to see him continue progressing as a professional and raise his game each and every day."
Selected 15th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by the Portland Timbers, Caliskan signed with Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro last December, and impressed throughout the RSL preseason as a two-way midfielder prior to earning three short-term call-ups to RSL this year, including the 2024 season kickoff match at Inter Miami FC.
"Obviously I'm super-happy, I've spent a lot of time with the guys to this point, starting in preseason," said Caliskan, expressing gratitude to the organization for the player pathway created by his time with the Monarchs. "I'm excited to now officially be a part of one of the best teams in the league, and I look forward to contributing to the group success every day."
"This Club and this culture is built on the mentality of hard work every day on the training field, and the bonus of playing an attractive brand of soccer complements my skillset very well. I like to be on the ball, but I also love to defend and outwork our opponents."
Caliskan has appeared twice for RSL this season, playing 17 minutes off the bench at the aforementioned Miami match, while starting and playing 81 minutes in the March 9 home loss to Colorado, a 1-2 decision that was coincidentally RSL's last setback prior to the Club's active 15-game MLS unbeaten run. During his Timbers/RSL career, the two-way midfielder has appeared in six MLS contests, starting three, logging one assist last year in Portland, where he also added two U.S. Open Cup assists in as many appearances - both coming in RSL's 4-3 USOC win at Providence Park last May.
This year with the Monarchs, Caliskan has made 11 appearances, logging four assists from his midfield pivot position.
Born on 29 August, 2000, the Cologne, Germany native attended Loyola Marymount University - coached by Kyle Schmid, Kurt's brother and Sigi's son - prior to his time in Portland with the Timbers last season. While at LMU, Caliskan registered nine goals and 13 assists in 65 appearances with the Lions, also receiving numerous honors, including West Coast Conference Midfielder of the Year in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022, WCC Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, WCC Player of the Year in 2020, WCC Freshman of the Year in 2019, and was a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist following his junior season.
Caliskan was also named to the All-WCC First Team in his last three collegiate seasons and was honored on the All-WCC Second Team his freshman year.
# 92 - Noel Caliskan
Pronunciation: NOLL CAL - iss - kann
Position: Midfielder
Hometown: Cologne, Germany
College: Loyola Marymount
Date of Birth: 29 August 2000 (23)
Nationality: German
How Acquired: Signed MLS contract from Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro) on June 21, 2024
TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake signed MF Noel Caliskan on June 21, 2024, from Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro)
