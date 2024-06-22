Nashville Soccer Club Shuts Out New York City FC 1-0 at GEODIS Park

June 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club capped an undefeated week and extended its overall unbeaten run to seven of its last eight matches (4W-1L-3D) after defeating New York City FC 1-0 at GEODIS Park Saturday night. Midfielder Tyler Boyd scored his first MLS goal as a Boy in Gold while goalkeeper Joe Willis secured his sixth shutout of the season.

We're going streaking: Nashville SC forwards Sam Surridge and Boyd extended their point streaks to two matches when the pair connected in the 23rd minute to put Nashville SC on top 1-0. The tally was Boyd's first MLS goal of the season and Surridge's first-ever assist in league play.

Keep a lid on it: Willis registered his fourth shutout in his last six starts for his 65th career clean sheet in his 250th career appearance.

Brotherly love: Nashville SC homegrown defender Isaiah Jones and New York City FC forward Malachi Jones, who are brothers and were raised in the Nashville suburb of Thompson Station, Tenn. after being adopted with their six siblings from Sierra Leone by Mike and Hayley Jones, both dressed for Saturday's match, with Malachi entering in the 59th minute.

Next up: The Boys in Gold will be back at GEODIS Park next Saturday, June 29 to host Inter Miami CF at 7:30 p.m. CT presented by Vanderbilt Health. Tickets for the match are available here.

Match timeline:

NSH 23': Sam Surridge sends a ball across the box to a waiting Tyler Boyd who heads it home

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is unbeaten in seven of its last eight matches (4W-1L-3D), outscoring opponents 9-4 in that span

went undefeated in three matches this week with a 2W-0L-1D record (seven points)

is 38W-27L-36D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents

is 46W-7L-20D when scoring first

is 34W-2L-13D when leading at half

is 4W-2L-5D at home in 2024

is 35W-34L-42D all-time on weekends

is 6W-5L-4D all-time in the month of June

has started Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman and Josh Bauer together as the backline the last three matches, going undefeated with that combination (2W-0L-1D)

recorded 1.13 expected goals (xG) to NYC's 1.05 xG, eight shots and three shots on goal

Forster Ajago made his second career MLS appearance

Tyler Boyd

recorded his first goal and fourth goal contribution (1G, 3A) in the MLS regular season

has recorded goal contributions in back-to-back matches (one assist at TOR June 19, one goal vs. NYC June 22)

appeared in his 50th MLS match

Dan Lovitz appeared in his 250th MLS match

Jack Maher

appeared in his 100th MLS match

leads Nashville SC with 17 games started and 1,529 minutes

led the team with 100% passing accuracy on the night

Hany Mukhtar led the team with three shots (also, Sam Surridge)

Sam Surridge

recorded his first career MLS assist in the 23rd minute

has recorded goal contributions in back-to-back matches (one goal at TOR June 19, one assist vs. NYC June 22)

led the team with three shots (also, Hany Mukhtar)

Joe Willis

appeared in his 250th MLS match

recorded his 65th career clean sheet

Walker Zimmerman entered the field with his son Tucker to celebrate his child's third birthday

Box score:

Nashville SC (6W-5L-8D) vs. New York City FC (9W-8L-2D)

June 22, 2024 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 1

NYC: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Tyler Boyd (A: Sam Surridge) 23'

Discipline:

NYC: Santiago Rodriguez (Caution) 26'

NYC: Tayvon Gray (Caution) 87'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar (Forster Ajago 90'+1), Teal Bunbury (Tah Brian Anunga 87'), Dru Yearwood (Amar Sejdić 60'), Sean Davis (Alex Muyl 60'); Sam Surridge, Tyler Boyd (Taylor Washington 87')

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner, Brent Kallman, Isaiah Jones

NYC starters: Matt Freese; Birk Risa, Thiago Martins (C), Kevin O'Toole, Mitja Ilenic (Tayvon Gray 60'); James Sands, Maxi Moralez (Hannes Wolf 80'), Keaton Parks (Andres Perea 72'); Monsef Bakrar (Jovan Mijatovic 60'), Santiago Rodriguez, Agustin Ojeda (Malachi Jones 60')

Substitutes: Luis Barraza, Julian Fernandez, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Alonso Martinez,

Match officials:

Referee: Victor Rivas

AR1: Andrew Bigelow

AR2: Jeffrey Swartzel

4TH: Alejo Calume

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Katherine McCormick

Weather: 90 degrees, partly cloudy

MEDIA RESOURCES:

- Footage of Nashville SC's post-match press conference will be uploaded to Imagen

- Photos from tonight's match can be found here

- Match box score can be found here.

- Nashville SC Media Center with news, b-roll from training, match notes, other video and photo resources

- The official club hashtag when referring to Nashville SC on social media is #EveryoneN

About Nashville SC

Nashville SC joined Major League Soccer on Feb. 29, 2020 in front of the largest attendance ever recorded for a soccer match in the State of Tennessee. In its inaugural MLS season, Nashville SC defied expectations by becoming the second MLS expansion side to win and advance to the Conference Semifinals in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Nashville SC returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in its sophomore season after becoming just the seventh team in MLS history to go unbeaten at home in a season. The Boys in Gold again qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, becoming just the third team in league history to reach the postseason during the team's first four years in existence. Nashville SC inaugurated GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 on May 1, 2022. For more information, visit NashvilleSC.com and follow the club at @NashvilleSC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and Spotify.

------ Attachment: 2-Nashville_SC_Quote_Sheet_06.22.24_%23NSHvNYC.pdf ------

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Saturday, June 22, 2024

NSH 1 - NYC 0

GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tenn.

POST-MATCH QUOTES FROM NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB VS NEW YORK CITY FC

INTERIM HEAD COACH RUMBA MUNTHALI

(On the result)

"I thought it was a good effort by everybody. We were efficient with the ball when we had to be

and got a good result."

(On the locker room morale)

"I wouldn't say there's a big difference, I think everybody's still very professional about going

about their business. Yeah, the wins are great and keep us even more positive, but the guys

are just as professional now as they were before."

FORWARD TYLER BOYD

(On his game-winning goal)

"It was a good end of the week. We've been working really hard, and two wins in a row changes

a lot as far as the table goes. We get momentum, and I'm just really proud of the boys the way

we've been pushing and working hard. It was really hot out there tonight and obviously the third

game in a week [so] it takes a lot of heart to put in a performance like that. As far as the goal

goes, I always give glory to Jesus. I play for him. I'm just blessed to be here and be part of the

group and have brothers out there to put the ball across to me and set me up."

-end-

