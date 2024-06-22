LA Galaxy Travel to Face Real Salt Lake at America First Field Tonight, Saturday, June 22

June 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Playing their third game in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy travel to face Real Salt Lake at America First Field tonight, Saturday, June 22 (6:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Tonight's MLS Regular Season match between the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake marks the 60th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, with LA leading the all-time series 24-20-15. Against RSL, the Galaxy hold a 20-17-13 record in league play, a 4-1-2 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 0-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-2 come-from-behind draw against RSL at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 23, 2024. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last four matches played against Real Salt Lake (1-0-3; 8 GF, 7 GA) dating back to Oct. 1, 2022. In their last regular-season match played at America First Field, the Galaxy earned a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Real Salt Lake on May 31, 2023.

The LA Galaxy improved to 5-0-4 (22 GF, 12 GA) in nine games played at home during the 2024 campaign following a 2-0 shutout win over New York City FC on June 19. In nine games played dating back to May 5, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-1-4 (16 GF, 10 GA). Through 19 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 9-3-7 record (37 GF, 27 GA; 34 points) and sit in third place in the Western Conference standings behind only Real Salt Lake (10-2-7; 40 GF, 22 GA, 34 points) and LAFC (10-4-4; 32 GF, 21 GA, 34 points). In 10 road matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-3-4 (15 GF, 14 GA).

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 20

Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 6:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 6:40 p.m. PT)

America First Field | Sandy, Utah

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Max Bretos (Play-By-Play); Brian Dunseth (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Pablo Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Jesus Bracamante (Analyst)

