Atlanta United Signs Matías Gallardo to Short-Term Agreement

June 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Matías Gallardo to a Short-Term Agreement for Saturday's match at St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). This is Gallardo's second Short-Term Agreement this season.

Per 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Gallardo signed with Atlanta United 2 on July 27, 2023. The Buenos Aires, Argentina native has appeared in 11 matches, nine starts, for ATL UTD 2 this season and notched an assist in the club's match against Carolina Core FC on May 8. Gallardo joined Atlanta United from Argentine Primera División side River Plate, where he worked his way through the Academy ranks before he made his First Team debut as a second half substitute in a 4-3 friendly win against Chilean team Universidad de Chile on March 25, 2023.

Atlanta United roster (as of June 22, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg

Defenders (9): Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Matt Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Caleb Wiley, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (11): Thiago Almada, Nick Firmino, Jay Fortune, Matías Gallardo^, Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres, Tyler Wolff

Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré

*On loan from CD Guadalajara

^ Short-term agreement

Loaned Out for 2024 season: Erik Centeno (ATL UTD 2), Franco Ibarra (Rosario Central), Aiden McFadden (Louisville City FC), Santiago Sosa (Racing Club)

