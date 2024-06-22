Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against Charlotte FC

June 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today they have signed Union II midfielder CJ Olney to a short-term agreement for a second consecutive match. Previously signing a short-term agreement for the Union's match against FC Cincinnati, the 17-year-old Union Academy product will be available for the club's match tonight against Charlotte FC.

Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 years or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder CJ Olney to a short-term agreement on June 22, 2024.

Name: Christopher Olney

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 153

Born: December 16, 2006

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

Hometown: Hillsborough, New Jersey

Citizenship: United States

