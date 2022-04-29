Royals Seek First Win in Maine in Game Four of First Round

Reading Royals forward Patrick Bajkov prepares to unleash a shot against the Maine Mariners

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Semifinal round against the Maine Mariners Friday, Apr. 29 at 7:15 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Royals lead the series 2-1 after wins in games one and two of the series while Maine won game three. This is the tenth meeting between the two teams this season and the home team remains unbeaten through the previous nine meetings between both teams this season.

Reading fell to Maine in game three of the series, 5-4, Thursday, Apr. 28 at Cross Insurance Arena. Matthew Santos' two-goal game and a 6-for-6 save performance from Jeremy Brodeur who earned the win after coming in relief for Stefanos Lekkas after two periods edged the Mariners over the Royals to earn their first win in the Kelly Cup playoffs in team history. The Royals are seeking their first win of the season at Cross Insurance Arena after dropping four previous games on the road against Maine.

The Mariners scored the game's opening goal 9:29 into the first period on the power play. Conner Bleackley deflected a shot past Logan Flodell who saved 30 of 35 shots for his first goal of the Kelly Cup playoffs. Maine scored their lone goal on the first of three power plays in the game to take an early lead at the end of the first period, 1-0.

A flurry of goals in the second period gave Reading their first lead of the game. Kenny Hausinger, Brad Morrison, Jacob Pritchard and Garrett McFadden scored Reading's four goals of the game, all in the second period. Hausinger's opening goal for Reading notches his third of the Kelly Cup playoffs as he has a goal in each game of the series. Matthew Santos scored his first of two goals in the game and Cameron Askew scored on a redirection for Maine to send the game into the third period with Reading in the lead, 4-3.

Maine tied the score for the fourth time in the game 1:14 into the third period on Reid Stefanson's wrist shot that squeaked past Flodell. Late into the period, Santos scored the game winning goal on a loose puck in the Royals' crease for his second goal of the game to secure Maine's first win of the series.

The Royals finished as the first place in the North Division and continue a best of seven series against the Maine Mariners who are the fourth seed. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Mariners went 33-31-5-3 with a .514 point percentage in the regular season. The Newfoundland Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers continue their Divisional Semifinal round against the Trois-Rivières Lions who placed third in the North Division with a .536 point percentage Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Trois-Rivières. Newfoundland leads the series over the Lions, 3-1.

UPCOMING KELLY CUP PLAYOFF GAMES

Division Semifinals (vs. Maine Mariners):

GAME 4 - AWAY (Friday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m.)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Saturday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m.)

GAME 6* - HOME (Monday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.)

GAME 7* - HOME (Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m.)

*If necessary

Buy tickets HERE: https://bit.ly/2022KELLYCUPTICKETS

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

