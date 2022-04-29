Huge 3rd Period Leads to Grizzlies 5-1 Victory

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies scored 5 unanswered goals, including 4 in the third period as they defeated the Tulsa Oilers 5-1 at BOK Center in the pivotal game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead in the first round best of 7 series.

Tulsa took a 1-0 lead 16:43 in as Jackson Leef scored his 2nd of the series. Tulsa led 1-0 after 1 period, outshooting Utah 16 to 9. Mason Mannek tied the game 11:19 into the second period on a power play goal. The score was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Trey Bradley scored 1:12 into the third in what turned out to be the game winner. Bradley scored again 10:23 in as he redirected a Luke Martin shot. Connor McDonald added some insurance 11:02 in as he made it a 4-1 game. Tulsa goaltender Daniel Mannella was pulled in favor of Ryan Ruck. Ruck allowed a goal on the only shot he saw as Kyle Betts scored a power play goal 16:44 in. Tulsa outshot Utah 46 to 31 but the Grizz won after scoring 4 goals on just 7 shots in the third period.

Trent Miner was outstanding in net as he stopped 45 of 46. Utah's special teams came up big as they went 2 for 4 on the power play and was 6 for 6 on the penalty kill.

Game 6 will be at Maverik Center on Monday night, May 2nd at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trent Miner (Utah) - 45 of 46 saves.

2. Trey Bradley (Utah) - 2 goals.

3. Connor McDonald (Utah) - 1 goal.

