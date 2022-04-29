Americans Look to Even the Series in Game 4

Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini makes a save against the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini makes a save against the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), look to even the series tonight with Rapid City. The Rush hold a 2-1 series lead heading into tonight's Game 4. The Americans dropped a 5-1 game on Tuesday night in Allen

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Next Home Game: Saturday, April 30 vs. Rapid City (Game 5).

Americans Looking to Rebound: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, dropped a 5-1 decision in Game 3 of their best of seven series on Tuesday night in Allen. After playing to a 1-1 tie after the first period, the Rush outscored the Americans 3-1 in the second frame to put the game away. Rapid City went 2-for-6 on the power play, while Allen was 0-for-2. Spencer Asuchak had the only goal of the game for the Americans, his first of the season. Calder Brooks and Logan Nelson each had a pair of goals for the Rush, while forward Brett Gravelle had three assists. Lucas Parik made his third straight start for Rapid City to get the win.

Shots Overload: After giving up 63 shots in Game 2, the Americans gave up 48 in Game 3, with a total of 111 in back-to-back games. Allen is being outshot 153 to 87 in the series.

Marotte Makes First Appearance in the Series: Francis Marotte stopped all 15 shots he faced in Tuesday night's loss to Rapid City. Marotte came in during the second period, when Luke Peressini was pulled after giving up the fifth Allen goal of the night.

Power Play Struggles: The Americans are 0-for-7 in the playoffs with the man advantage. Allen went 0-for-2 in Tuesday night's loss to the Rush. Rapid City had more power play attempts in Game 2 of the series, than the Americans have had in the entire series.

Asuchak Extends Point Streak: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans in points this postseason with four. He extended his point streak to three games with his first goal of the playoffs on Tuesday night. He is tied for 20th overall in the league in scoring along with several others including former Allen Americans forward Olivier Archambault.

Dudek Returns: Americans forward JD Dudek returned to the Allen lineup on Tuesday after missing the last few weeks due to injury. Dudek had one shot on net in nine minutes of action.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City Postseason

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-1

Away: 1-1

Overall: 1-2

Last 10: 1-2

Allen Americans Playoff Numbers:

Goals: (2) Chad Costello

Assists: (3) Spencer Asuchak

Points: (4) Spencer Asuchak

+/-: (+3) Phil Beaulieu

PIM: (6) Jake Kearley and two others

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 1-1

Road: 1-0

Overall: 2-1

Last 10: 2-1

Rapid City Rush Playoff Numbers:

Goals: (1) Calder Brooks and three others

Assists: (1) Calder Brooks and Brett Gravelle

Points: (2) Calder Brooks

+/-: (+5) Quinn Wichers and Ryan Zuhlsdorf

PIM: (2) Calder Brooks and several others

