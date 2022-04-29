Rabbits Fall Short of Tying Goal, Drop Game 4 2-1 to Everblades
April 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Despite a number of late-game chances, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell short of the Florida Everblades, 2-1, in Game 4 on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
GVL 0 1 0 1
FLA 1 1 0 2
The opening goal of the game came shortly after the Swamp Rabbits power-play unit came away empty handed from its opening chance, as Florida's Zach Solow took a stretched pass and wrapped around the Greenville net for the 1-0 lead at 4:22.
In the second, Greenville was awarded a 4-on-3 power-play and converted for the tying goal, as Alec Rauhauser fed Liam Pecararo who fired a one-timer into the net at the 2:26 mark. A later-period power-play chance for Florida saw Matteo Gennaro regain the Everblades lead with his third goal of the series at the 16:34 mark.
The third period saw the Swamp Rabbits generate 8 shots from a power-play and a 6-on-5 scenario, but at the final horn the Everblades held onto the one-goal advantage.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series to the Everblades.
The Swamp Rabbits and the Everblades return to the ice on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Game 5 at 7:05 p.m.
