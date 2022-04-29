Maine Scores Two Goals in Third to Edge Royals in Game Three

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Maine Mariners, 5-4, Thursday, Apr. 28 at Cross Insurance Arena in game three of the Divisional Semifinal round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 30 of 35 shots while Mariners goalie Jeremy Brodeur saved all six shots he faced after coming in relief of Stefanos Lekkas who allowed four goals on 19 shots through two periods of play.

For the first time in the series, Maine scored the game's opening goal which came 9:29 into the first period. On the power play, Conner Bleackley deflected a shot from Michael Kim at the blue line past Flodell for his first goal of the Kelly Cup playoffs. Maine scored their lone goal on the first of three power plays in the game to take an early lead at the end of the first period, 1-0.

The offenses erupted in the second period with six total goals and four of them coming from Royals skaters. Kenny Hausinger struck first for Reading with his third goal of the playoffs 3:14 into the second period. Hausinger has a goal now in each game of the series as the rookie from Alaska reached a ECHL career goal streak high of three games with his third goal in three games. Neither team led by more than a goal in the game as Matthew Santos scored for Maine with his first goal of the Kelly Cup playoffs to put the Mariners back ahead 2-1.

The Royals responded with a pair of goals in a span of two minutes from Brad Morrison and Jacob Pritchard to give Reading their first lead of the game. Cameron Askew tied the game back up minutes later with his first goal of the series on a redirection chipped over Flodell's right shoulder. Garrett McFadden reestablished the one-goal lead for the Royals. The rookie defenseman skated with the puck along the left wing in Maine's zone and snapped a shot through Lekkas' pads for his first Kelly Cup playoff career goal in his first game back with the Royals since being reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading on Apr. 23.

Maine erased the Royals' final lead of the game just 1:14 into the third period on Reid Stefanson's wrist shot that squeaked between Flodell's glove and right pad. The Mariners took the lead for good when Santos tapped in a loose puck which slid behind Flodell's body in his goalie crease for Santos' second goal of the game.

Reading holds a 2-1 series lead as the game three loss ends Flodell's win streak at nine games and snaps a team's four-game win streak.

The Royals continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff run against the Maine Mariners in game four of the Divisional Semifinal round Friday, Apr. 29, at 7:15 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

