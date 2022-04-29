Houser Recalled to Buffalo Sabres

Cincinnati, OH - Michael Houser has been recalled to the Buffalo Sabres. He is expected to be in the Sabres' lineup Friday night for their season finale at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Following Buffalo's final game, the Cyclones goaltender is expected to travel back to Ohio and meet the team for game six against Toledo Saturday night.

This is the third time in the last two seasons that Houser has been called-up to the National Hockey League. He is 4-2-0 with a 2.97 goals against average and a .917 save percentage in six games with the Sabres. Earlier this season, Houser won both games he started for Buffalo in January, beating the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers.

Houser, 29, began the 2021-22 season on an American Hockey League contract with the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. He then signed an NHL deal with Buffalo midway through the season.

The Youngstown, Ohio native appeared in 18 regular season games for the Cyclones this season, and has started four of the team's five playoff games to date. Houser's most recent performance was his best of the season, as the net minder stopped all 42 shots faced against the Walleye Thursday night for his first playoff shutout in three years.

